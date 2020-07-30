Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need to Know About The Series

- Advertisement -

The series’s Seven Deadly Sins‘ is currently returning to Netflix for Season 4. Broadcast as the Wrath of the Gods’ arc on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo in 2019 and known as the imperial Wrath of the Gods’ arc, the new season will revolve around the rest of the demon forces along with the return of the Sins after being sprinkled at the end of the final season.

Release date

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 4 is coming on August 6, 2020, to Netflix.

The Plot of Seven Deadly Sins Season 4

The anime has been adapted from an original Manga. Nakaba Suzuki wrote it. Suzuki functioned as the Manga’s illustrator. The anime follows Elizabeth’s quest. She is the princess of the Kingdom of Liones. She’s currently seeking the Seven Deadly Sins. They are a group of the Holy Knights. They branded as traitors and were disbanded ten years ahead of the show. By staging a coup, now the present Holy Knights have obtained charge of this realm.

Along with a pig, she finds out the owner In a neighborhood tavern. Then he introduces himself as Meliodas, the captain of the Seven Deadly Sins. This pig’s title is Hawk. The three of them set on a quest to unite the Seven Deadly Sins and restore order.

Cast

Yuuki Kaji

Yuuki Kaji is a Japanese voice actor who has had a large number of rather notable roles such as Eren Yeager in’Attack Titan’,” Lyon Vastia in fairy Tail,’ Issei Hyodo in’High School DxD,’ Shu Ouma guilty Crown,’ and Alibaba in’Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic.’ He’s also the voice of Meliodas and a singer connected with the bureau VIMS.

Other cast members include Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Akira Ishida as Ludociel, Aoi Yūki as Diane, Ayahi Takagaki as Derieri, Daisuke Ono as Drole, Emiri Katō as Daldry.

Hiroki Touchi as Estarossa, Jouji Nakata as both Cusack and Jun Fukuyama as King, among others.