Seth MacFarlane Wants To Return to The Orville Season 3 As Much As The Rest Of Us

- Advertisement -

COVID-19 has delayed others and has retained some shows from ending their seasons. The Orville is unlucky enough to drop in either of those categories, and the flaws are particularly debilitating for the fandom because so much was set to change in the Season 3 reunite.

For any fans mad about the delay in Season 3 coming into Hulu, creator, and star Seth MacFarlane believes that. MacFarlane hopped to tease fans about the upcoming season and voiced that he’s as excited to get back to work as anybody else.

Man, do if the world starts spinning, we have any fantastic things on #TheOrville season 3 in store for you.

This Orville was in a unique situation when production was closed down. Seth MacFarlane clarified ago the order was granted while shooting a scene. Perhaps the stuff MacFarlane is referring to in the tweet is going to be some nod towards the fact that Season 3 needed to be placed on pause briefly in a manner that can be addressed in the show’s world.

One can just imagine what Seth MacFarlane has on deck for The Orville fandom, particularly given how many changes Season 3 will probably have. Episode arrangement will already change up and likely let the team get somewhat raunchier than they had been on network TV. It was shown that MacFarlane and producing manager John Cassar, that should is a change from the first two seasons will direct every episode of the season.

It’s been over a year since the Season 2 finale of The Orville, that left the story in a very exceptional situation. Although the timeline changed in turning down a date righted the deadline at the finale. Truth be told we do not know whether the timeline was restored or maybe not, given the ending did not go back to the present and show that the team of The Orville.

Unfortunately, Seth McFarlane’s news means The Orville has not gotten back to work on Season 3, which could delay its launch further. It is not a story exactly unique to what is happening with a lot of shows, and hopefully, Season 3 is well enough together that there’s still a chance it might arrive in 2020. There are no guarantees on this, but using The Orville no longer bound to the network tv program cycle, it’s possible could drop the show at a period where there isn’t plenty of other television out.

The Orville Season 3 is coming to Hulu. Continue to stay with CinemaBlend for updates on the advancement of the show, and the latest news happening in the world of movies and television.