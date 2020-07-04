Seraph of the End Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Update Details

- Advertisement -

Seraph of the End is another popular Japanese anime television series based on a manga series written by Takaya Kagami and Daisuke Furuya. This manga series has been illustrated by Yamato Yamamoto.

The show has gained quite a lot of popularity and fan following from all across the globe. Season 1 was an instant hit amongst the anime lovers. It was premiered in early 2015. The show was praised by the audience as well as the critics. Looking at the success of season 1, season 2 was then released later that season in October 2015 as well.

Seraph of the End Season 3 Release date.

Till now, a total of 2 seasons, three special episodes and one OVA have been broadcasted in 2015 and 2016. Despite the success of season 1 and season 2, season 3 has not yet been renewed. Fans have been patiently waiting for season 3 to be renewed and released.

Rumours have been floating regarding the renewal of the show but no official confirmation regarding the same has been made till now.

Seraph of the End plot and characters.

The show revolves around a group of children who have been enslaved by the vampires living under the Earth’s surface. Because of the catastrophe, all the people above the age of 13 have died on the planet. Vampires plan to gain control of the earth’s surface and enslave the humans once and for all.

Yuuichirou Hyakuya, Mikael Hyakuya, Guren Ichinose, Shinoa Hiiragi, Yoichi saotome, and many other characters could be seen in previous seasons of the show.

