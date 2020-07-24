Sea World Entertainment inventory For Better Returns….

- Advertisement -

Sea World Entertainment inventory: Sea World Entertainment inventory(NYSE: SEAS) has increased by 7 percent in the last two and a half years, once the stock price rose from $14 at the end of 2017 to $15. But hang on, near rival Cedar Fair inventory (NYSE: FUN) has seen a decline of 53% during precisely the same period. And this is although Cedar Fair’s earnings and margins have been higher than Sea World Entertainment’s. How then is there such a divergence in the stock price trend? Our dashboard Cedar Fair vs. Sea World Entertainment: Can The Stock Price Movement Make Sense? Gets the inherent numbers.

Growth in SEAS’ Earnings: TrefSure, FUN’s revenue has been higher and has increased at a faster speed of 11.6 percent from $1.3 billion in 2017 to $1.5 billion in 2019, compared to 10.7% growth in SEAS’ earnings from $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion. Simultaneously, the margins of FUN have been higher than SEAS in each of the preceding few years. Nevertheless, the crucial factor here is the tendency in margins. FUN’s profitability has deteriorated in recent years since net income margins dropped from 16.3% in 2017 to 11.7percent in 2019. Margins dropped sharply in 2018, mainly due to base effect (2017 margin was unusually high due to tax benefits obtained ).

Foreign exchange losses, coupled with a change in the fair value of derivative instruments in 2018, also recovered to 11.7% in 2019. In contrast, SEAS has seen a continuous improvement in profitability as earnings improved from -16% in 2017 to 6.4% in 2019, as margins were unusually low in 2017 because of goodwill impairment, which clarifies the abrupt increase in 2018. Still, the margin continued to rise in 2019 also, driven by reduced operating expenses on account of a reduction in labor costs as the company focused on cost efficiencies.

Margins and improving efficiency have contributed to SEAS enjoying a ratio compared to FUN over the last two years. We saw a decline in P/E multiple for both theme park giants. However, the present P/E ratio of 14x of SEAS is higher than the 9x of FUN.