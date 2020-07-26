Home Corona Scientists have a brand new treatment idea for the novel coronavirus which...
Scientists have a brand new treatment idea for the novel coronavirus which came about after they figured out what makes the virus so harmful to our bodies

By- Nitu Jha
Scientists have a brand new treatment idea for the novel coronavirus which came about after they figured out what makes the virus so harmful to our bodies:

Scientists have

The pathogen camouflages itself following infecting cells to protect against a speedy response from the immune system.

Researchers in the University of Texas Health Science Center identified an enzyme that the virus produces that tips cells into thinking the viral RNA belongs there.

Treatments targeting the enzyme could stop the coronavirus from hiding in plain sight.

This can be true whether it is a bacterium, virus, or other kinds of microorganisms.

The identical thing occurs with the novel coronavirus.

Scientists have new idea

Then there is always the overdrive response in the immune system that does more harm than good and can also lead to death.

Doctors are still trying to figure out why all of this occurs and how it can be countered.

The virus has a method of camouflaging itself inside the cell to avoid detection.

The researchers published their job in Nature, describing the camouflage technique which enables the virus to escape an immediate reaction.

Scientists identified a molecule called nsp16 the virus generates and then uses to alter its RNA cap.

The battery is destroy in the process, along with the brand new copies may infect other cells.

The immune system would block some of these and would destroy infected cells too.

This ongoing battle happens at the cellular level, and it is a crucial process which impacts the recovery of patients.

recovery of patients

The discovery could be important for future antiviral drug development. New meds could target the nsp16 enzyme and prevent it from making any modifications.

As a result, the immune system would recognize the virus faster and begin to fight it earlier. Such drugs could accelerate patient recovery.

A research back in mid-May looked at how the coronavirus blocks interferon activity when infecting cells.

This process makes it possible for the coronavirus to continue replicating unhindered by a fast, local immune response.

Scientists have a brand new treatment idea for the novel coronavirus which came about after they figured out what makes the virus so harmful...

Also Read:   Astronaut sprinkled something different in space
Also Read:   First Apple Store Is set To Reopen this weekend ,In South Korea After Closures
