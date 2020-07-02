- Advertisement -

Scientists around the world found the tide, and it wasn’t linked to solar activity or whatever the Sun may have sent away.

Scientists

The remarkably quiet nature of the Sun right now as it dives deep into a period of solar minimum with very little activity enables subtle changes in the Sun’s magnetic field to be viewed and analyzed.

We see it, but the Earth’s magnetic field is one of the things which permit life to flourish on our planet.

It protects us from some of the more peculiar aspects of orbiting a star like our Sun,

and researchers are continuously monitoring its standing and performing their best to understand what impacts it.

When a wave rippled through Earth’s magnetic field, researchers initially suspected the Sun had ignored something in our direction.

They checked that the solar wind —

the name given to the constant outflow of particles in the Sun —

because variations can cause comparable ripples, but nothing was out of the normal.

In cases like this, it seems the Sun is so silent that scientists could”hear”

things they wouldn’t normally hear.The Sun goes via distinct cycles. During periods of high activity,

our star spits out charged particles in great quantities

. Solar storms, which can be particularly large blasts of such particles,

can impact communications grids here on Earth and mess with satellites and other spacecraft.

At the moment, however, the Sun is at a period of extremely low activity,

which might actually be the reason why researchers were able to discover this new ripple.

The kind of ripple which has been spotted is called a pulsation continuous (PC for short).

Such waves have been observe in the past,

but they’re usually tough to spot as a result of action from the Sun interacting with Earth’s magnetic field and producing a lot of sound.

The ripples become lost in all that activity.When external forces are so low, ripples that occur are more easily observable.

This particular wave is suppose to be associate with particles

being shed by Earth’s own halo of charge particles that are shape by the magnetic field.

When the particles break loose, then they could create tiny disturbances in the magnetic field

which would not be discover during a period of high solar activity.

Scientists already know that the Sun’s solar minimum is going to be particularly quiet this time,

meaning detecting subtle changes in Earth’s magnetic field may be easier than ever before.

It is incredibly fortuitous for researchers that focus on the inner workings of our world,

and it might yield new understandings of how Earth’s magnetic field

works and what types of stuff scientists miss during intervals of high Sun activity.