School Reopenings May Lead To Massive Spike In New COVID-19 Cases

A new study finds that children over the age of 10 can transmit the coronavirus just as quickly as adults.

The analysis is timely, given the ongoing debate as to whether colleges should reopen this fall.

Some schools will implement a hybrid model that will split the week into classroom instruction and online instruction.

Together with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, there is now a contentious debate concerning how schools in the U.S. should reopen this coming fall, in any way. Though some cities are planning to employ a hybrid system that would see kids go to college for three days a week and engage in online learning for the rest of the week, other cities still aren’t sure how they intend to move.

Some states like Florida, meanwhile, will be requiring colleges to reopen next month. Per usual, the issue of school re-openings has become a political argument. That is an unfortunate development as science and health concerns have taken a backseat to partisan talking points. One aspect of this debate worth covering in detail is the ability of children to spread the coronavirus into adults.

While kids are much less likely to undergo acute coronavirus symptoms, if any at all, the debate against college reopening is that children will then spread the virus amongst themselves and, by extension, to their parents and the community at large. Bolstering this point of view is a new study from South Korea that found that children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 19 can spread the coronavirus just as quickly as adults.

The research found that children below the age of 10 are far less likely to spread the virus. Based on the above, there is a concern that college re-openings in August and September will necessarily result in a massive spike in new coronavirus infections.

While college currently isn’t in session. The anxiety of a new coronavirus spike is arguably well-grounded. All the while, the discussion surrounding school re-openings is only becoming more heated.

This past Friday, for example, Missouri Governor Mike Parson generated a bit of controversy after he conceded. That children would contract the COVID-19 but contended that the effect would be negligible.”And when they do get Covid-19, and they will when they go to school, they are not going to the hospitals,” Parsons explained. “They’re not going to have to sit down in doctor’s offices.

They are going to go home, and they are going to get over it.”Of course, in light of this South Korean research previously. Children going home and dispersing it to their parents is precisely the concern. Further, many educators are beyond concerned about the likelihood of contracting the virus themselves. Teacher unions in Florida recently sued Governor Ron DeSantis over his mandate requiring schools to reopen next month.