Sarah Jeffrey Has Gone From The Queen of Mean to Dreamy & Whimsica

Sarah Jeffrey has gone from the queen of mean to dreamy & whimsical! The singer talked about her debut solo single’ Even The Stars to HL.’

As you might know her from Descendants 3 as Audrey or Charmed as Maggie and her acting abilities, Sarah Jeffrey is researching her music career. In cooperation with songwriting duo Rock Mafia, Sarah published”The Stars,” her first solo single! “`Even The Stars’ was unquestionably among the tracks that stood out to me, and it only felt like it was mine,” she informed HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “It only aligned with my values and what I believe. I have always felt like you’ve needed to possess dark times to enjoy the light.”

Sarah had a concept for her music video before quarantine, but her vision had to change due to restrictions. “Our director reworked everything and everything we needed to take outside and have a limited crew, which undoubtedly affected the general look,” she clarified. “We wanted a very dreamy, light, and inspirational video.”

It had been her first time getting back to work since quarantine, and Sarah admitted that it was”amazing’ to return on a set. “Being creative in that way is simply a massive part of what makes me happy. The crew was amazing, and we had been cautious and all safe. I believe it’s I think it’s something unique,” she said. The video for”The Stars” will make its broadcast debut tonight on Disney Channel during their special night of music at the Ardys.

“I’m feeling fortunate that Disney is supporting me and financing me. Obviously, this is a sacred undertaking, and it’s independent of these, but they’re nevertheless showing me a lot of love and support,” Sarah gushed. “Plus, the fans have only been so supportive and faithful. I feel as much love and support from them daily, and even leading up to the tune, they’ve been so excited.”

Make sure you catch Sarah Jeffrey’s”The Stars” music video broadcasting tonight after the ARDYs on Disney Channel!