Home Entertainment Sarah Jeffrey Has Gone From The Queen of Mean to Dreamy &...
Entertainment

Sarah Jeffrey Has Gone From The Queen of Mean to Dreamy & Whimsica

By- Sankalp
- Advertisement -

Sarah Jeffrey has gone from the queen of mean to dreamy & whimsical! The singer talked about her debut solo single’ Even The Stars to HL.’

As you might know her from Descendants 3 as Audrey or Charmed as Maggie and her acting abilities, Sarah Jeffrey is researching her music career. In cooperation with songwriting duo Rock Mafia, Sarah published”The Stars,” her first solo single! “`Even The Stars’ was unquestionably among the tracks that stood out to me, and it only felt like it was mine,” she informed HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “It only aligned with my values and what I believe. I have always felt like you’ve needed to possess dark times to enjoy the light.”

Also Read:   "Log Horizon" Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

Sarah had a concept for her music video before quarantine, but her vision had to change due to restrictions. “Our director reworked everything and everything we needed to take outside and have a limited crew, which undoubtedly affected the general look,” she clarified. “We wanted a very dreamy, light, and inspirational video.”

Also Read:   Jurassic World 3 release date, cast, plot and the latest trailer

It had been her first time getting back to work since quarantine, and Sarah admitted that it was”amazing’ to return on a set. “Being creative in that way is simply a massive part of what makes me happy. The crew was amazing, and we had been cautious and all safe. I believe it’s I think it’s something unique,” she said. The video for”The Stars” will make its broadcast debut tonight on Disney Channel during their special night of music at the Ardys.

Also Read:   Batwoman Season 2 Will Feature a New Lead Character And Check Here All The Latest Update

Courtesy of Vision PR
“I’m feeling fortunate that Disney is supporting me and financing me. Obviously, this is a sacred undertaking, and it’s independent of these, but they’re nevertheless showing me a lot of love and support,” Sarah gushed. “Plus, the fans have only been so supportive and faithful. I feel as much love and support from them daily, and even leading up to the tune, they’ve been so excited.”

Make sure you catch Sarah Jeffrey’s”The Stars” music video broadcasting tonight after the ARDYs on Disney Channel!

 

- Advertisement -
Sankalp

Must Read

The Genetic Detective Season 2: Renewal And Expected Gain Quite A Fanbase! Have a Look.

Netflix Alok Chand -
Fans can never get enough criminal string, keeping that continuing fascination for exciting crime series in mind ABC network launched a brand new show...
Read more

Money Heist season 5: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Will Happen In Season 5?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
If you're a perfectionist who likes to go already, you'll surely like the Professor from Netflix's Money Heist. The Show promises a rollercoaster ride...
Read more

Captain Marvel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Captain Marvel is a very powerful character in the Marvel Universe. She played a vital role in defeating Thanos in Avengers Endgame. Captain Marvel...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Storyline, Cast And All Details

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Taboo is a BBC period drama action tv series produced by Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker.
Also Read:   "Log Horizon" Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else
The series is set in the...
Read more

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Release Date, Cast, plot, Trailer And More New Things You Should Know

Netflix Badshah Dhiraj -
Seven Deadly Sins, A fantasy manga collection, illustrated and is written by Nakaba Suzuki. The series was adapted into English by Netflix, and it...
Read more

The Elder Scrolls 6 : Release Date, Gameplay, Setting And Trailer

Gaming Anand mohan -
The elder scrolls is a group of activities based video games. The video game collection is published and developed by Bethesda Softworks and Bethesda...
Read more

Lucifer Season 5 Trailer And All The Major Information

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The fans have been eagerly awaiting for Lucifer's season 5 trailer. In terms of the fans who have been waiting to watch Lucifer and...
Read more

Jimmie Allen Introduced His Highly-Anticipated EP of Collabs Now And With it, Paid Tribute To His Late Dad and Grandma

Hollywood Sankalp -
Jimmie Allen introduced his highly-anticipated EP of collabs now and with it, paid tribute to his late dad and grandma.
Also Read:   FBI To Reopen A Murder Investigation Due To 'Unsolved Mysteries' On Netflix Now
Nation artist Jimmie Allen took...
Read more

The Kissing Booth 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

Movies Anand mohan -
Reminiscing two summers back, guess which was the hottest summertime of Netflix? And today, Netflix is returning with a part two of among the...
Read more

Hanna Season 3: Release Date Confirmed? Canceled At Amazon Prime Videos?

Netflix Alok Chand -
Catastrophe web television show, Hanna, is based on Amazon Prime Videos, on the 2011 picture of the same title. David Farr acts as the...
Read more
© World Top Trend