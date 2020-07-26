San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Trailers: upcoming on web

- Advertisement -

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 — which has gone online-only thanks To the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and is fittingly called [email protected] — had many new trailers to offer, as a result of the countless panels occurring across the four-day pop-culture mega-event. To make things simpler for everybody, we decided to compile the largest trailers shown at [email protected] at one place. We will keep adding to the list as new ones keep coming from across the four-day event. So make sure you bookmark this page and keep checking in throughout the weekend. Here would be the best movie and TV trailers we have observed at Comic-Con 2020.

The New Mutants. The Boys. And a lot more.

For All Mankind — Release date: TBA 2020 (Apple TV+)

The Walking Dead — Release date: October 4 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Rick and Morty — Release date: TBA (Netflix)

Helstrom — Release date: October 16 (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country — Release date: August 17 (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Boys — Release date: September 4 (Amazon Prime Video)

The New Mutants — Release date: August 28 (Cinemas)

Bill & Ted Face the Music — Release date: 2020 (Cinemas)

His Dark Materials — Release date: Autumn 2020 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Utopia — Release date: Autumn 2020 (Amazon Prime Video)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — Release date: August 7 (Netflix)