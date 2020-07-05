Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M41 could offer a 6,800mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

Samsung has come a very long way. We’ve seen the battery capability enhancing on its top quality phones. It has begun offering telephones. Samsung is currently looking to break the 6,000mAh threshold for phone batteries.

Samsung is working on a Galaxy M41 Smartphone, which could provide 6,800mAh battery capability. This is going to be the highest battery capacity on almost any Samsung phone so far if launched. The Galaxy M41 has been seen on the 3C certificate site, revealing the mammoth battery capacity. The record titles Ningde Amperex Technology Limited as a battery manufacturer.

Separately, A live image of this 6,800mAh battery has also leaked. The battery doesn’t seem to be bigger than normal phone batteries if the image is to be considered. This is a favorable considering battery telephone such as the Marathon series of Gionee.

Nevertheless, it isn’t the first time we’ve come throughout the Galaxy M41. The smartphone is reported to function as part of Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy M 2020 series. The Galaxy M41 will reportedly feature Exynos 9630 chip and a 64-megapixel camera.

Samsung Galaxy M41 and Galaxy M51 were Expected to launch in the first half of the year. A recent report Maintained the two mobiles were shelved in Covid-19 pandemic’s wake. The listing suggests the official release is just around the corner.