Samsung launched a brand new, midsize Galaxy M31s

By- Mohini Verma
Samsung on Thursday launched a brand new, midsize Galaxy M31s in India without its exciting in-person occasion as the entire nation remains under lockdown on account of the coronavirus pandemic. The Galaxy M31s is a superior version of the present Galaxy M31, using a bigger screen and enhanced cameras. It starts at Rs 19,499 and goes on sale on August 6 through Amazon India.

The Galaxy M31s does not look radically different from the Galaxy M31, however there are welcome improvements. Gone is your fingerprint scanner in the trunk and rather the M31s includes a side-mounted fingerprint detector. While the telephone proceeds to have a premium plastic finish, the screen size has increased to 6.5-inches. The M31s has the centred punch-hole camera, similar to the Galaxy M31.

The Galaxy M31s has a quad-camera setup on the back, composed of a 64MP IMX682 sensor with large 1.8µm pixels, also a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of opinion, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP thickness camera. For the very first time, Samsung is bringing its own signature Singe Take camera feature to the Galaxy M-series smartphone. For those of you who are not aware, Single Take lets you adjust the camera while the phone will shoot at the photos and videos from all possible angles, and pull out the best moments in a record. The Galaxy M31s is also capable of shooting videos in 4K in addition to encourage super-slow moves. There’s a dedicated night mode for capturing images in low-light conditions.

The Galaxy M31s has the same Exynos 9611 chip as the Galaxy M31. The 4G LTE telephone comes in two versions, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs 19,499 and Rs 21,499. The M31s includes a pretty large 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen along with a 6000mAh battery using 25W fast charger inside the box. There are two color variants at launching, Mirage Black and Mirage Blue. The phone will support a microSD card slot as well as 3.5mm headphone jack.

The launch of the Galaxy M31s comes in a time when the overall sales of smartphones have dropped from India as a result of coronavirus pandemic. The M31s seems to be a compelling choice for those who don’t want to invest more on Samsung’s flagship smartphones. The M31s will help Samsung to tap from the mid-range smartphone marketplace, which is booming in the nation.

Together with the Galaxy M31s, Samsung aims to take on OnePlus Nord, which starts at Rs 24,999. The last telephone will go on sale starting August 4 through OnePlus.

