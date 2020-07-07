Home Lifestyle Samsung India Has Launched A Customer Support System Using WhatsApp
LifestyleTechnology

Samsung India Has Launched A Customer Support System Using WhatsApp

By- Kumar Saurabh
Samsung India has established a customer care system with WhatsApp, given where travel is limited, the challenges faced by individuals to locate aid. The helpline is supposed to supply customers to receive their apparatus by availing the support via the messenger 22, repaired.

In a media release, Samsung said the firm expects to fix the problems since they remain glued to their houses and answer to questions of customers. As mentioned below, to receive help from the 18, users might need to follow steps.

Samsung states that consumers can get support for virtually any product around the perpendicular that is the smartphone in addition to others.

The service will get you info concerning fix status the service centres, and new offers as they reach the shelves: Samsung India

Clients may ask for a demonstration and setup of the Samsung products. And the support is available on all days per week, from 9 AM to 6 PM from getting care during the evenings when they’re off work, so that consumers may gain.

VP of Samsung’s Customer support, Sunil Cutinha stated in the announcement that”WhatsApp service is just another step we’ve taken to supply contact-less service choices to our customers, particularly in the present circumstance. We’re convinced that this helps us deepen our consumer join while providing a greater advantage to them.”

While the service through WhatsApp is a brand new addition to their tally, Samsung offers features such as the chat option, setting telephone diagnostics, monitoring repair advancement service and service requests via the Samsung Members App.

The organization provides hints on its own YouTube Channel and Samsung site, and aid via remote service. With more than 400 Million Indian consumers on WhatsApp, Samsung is guaranteed to reach every corner of the nation.

Kumar Saurabh
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

