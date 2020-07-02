Home In News Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Looks Leaked
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Looks Leaked

By- Sweety Singh
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is no stranger to leaks, but we never expected our most precise look yet at the rear of Samsung’s next phablet to come from the technology giant itself. Yet that’s precisely what’s happened, particularly in the instance of this range-topping Galaxy Note 20 Ultra variant.

This is the prominent Notice 20 — the one that’s anticipated to possess the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s magnificent 108-megapixel camera, remarkable zoom capabilities, and a 120Hz LTPO screen — and these pictures arrive at people from Samsung’s Russian website. Samsung has since pulled down the page, so it seems as though it did inadvertently flow the Note 20.

https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/samsung-galaxy-note-20-ultra-renders-mystic-bronze-triple-cameras-leaked-report-2255670

Originally, scrolling to the bottom of the Samsung Russia’s webpage about the Galaxy Note 8 shown a side profile of what seems like the next-generation Note merchandise. However, a short time later, the page was taken down. The Verge was the first to report on this private escape. While we are just getting a sneak peek in the highly-anticipated phablet, these pictures confirm that large rectangular camera stack within some prototypes we’d seen over the past several months.

The mocha-like color of the mobile’s body and frame carries into that module. And the lenses themselves are encircled by metallic rings that call attention to the optics. I acknowledge that while I wasn’t a massive fan of this Samsung Galaxy Notice 20’s aesthetic in previous escapes. It looks nice here under the favorable light of Samsung’s advertising materials. Looking closely at the other picture. We can observe that the Note 20’s signature S Pen is clad in that chrome texture too. Echoing the unit’s frame while offering a tasteful comparison from the matte glass back.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Launch Date, Specs, And More Info

On the side is what looks like the power key below the volume rocker. Back to the camera for a minute, though. That would appear to be another periscope zoom lens similar to what the S20 Ultra packed. A time-of-flight thickness sensor likely sits on the right, hidden by that black pill-shaped strip. We don’t know if the new Note’s zoom capabilities will rival the S20 Ultra’s 100x”Space Zoom” performance.

Still, respectable leaker Ice Universe has stated that we should be able to expect a maximum of 50x electricity out of this lens and detector in the past. That’s still really great, and better than what you get from most telephones.

The timing of the oversight from Samsung happens only hours after another leak confirmed August 5. As the date in which the company will start the next-generation Note line. There is a good chance we’ll see the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Fold. Two as well as some accessories, like new wireless earbuds and smartwatches.

