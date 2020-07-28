Home Technology Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Range Of Prices
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Range Of Prices

By- Sweety Singh
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range of prices has been leaked, but one of the leaks we hoped wasn’t true has been reconfirmed.

The prices for the new Samsung phablet was revealed by MySmartPrice, which sourced them from leaker Ishan Agarwal. The figures are in euros. But with a little conversion, we can get an idea of what the models will cost in the U.K. and the U.S.

For the standard Note 20, you get 256GB storage either with 4G or 5G. The 4G model costs €999 . And the 5G one €1,099 ($1,286/£1,000 converted).

Galaxy Models Price

As for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, there are two 5G-compatible versions, one with 256GB and another with 512GB. Those cost €1,349 ($1,578/£1,2280) and €1,449 ($1,696/£1,319) respectively.

That seems like a lot when converted, but compared to the European pricing of the Galaxy S20 series, these prices seem to be only a touch higher; the Galaxy S20 started at $999. Therefore while the GBP conversions are probably fairly accurate, expect the price in USD to be lower due to different local taxation, as Agarwal himself warned in his tweets.

There’s some bad news though. After a previous rumor revealed the plastic back of the standard Note 20, Agarwal’s leak confirms that both the 4G and 5G versions of the Note 20 will use a ‘glasstic’ material.

Considering the price of the phone, it’s an unusual decision for Samsung to abandon the glass material that nearly all premium flagships use. We’ll have to go hands-on with the device to see if it does actually feel worse to use, but the idea of a plastic Note 20 isn’t a pleasant one.

Nevertheless, standard Note 20 is shaping up to be a solid flagship phone, promising a 6.42-inch display, triple camera array, a bigger battery than its predecessor. And the new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset (in the U.S. and China).

Galaxy Note 20 Ultrabuilds

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultrabuilds upon this by reportedly offering a 6.87-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and potentially LTPO technology to enable the display to dynamically scale its refresh rate to help conserve battery life. Its triple camera array promises a more impressive sensor suite than the standard Note 20 as well as a laser focus sensor.

The final part of the leak reveals the price of the Galaxy Buds Live – €189 (£172 or $221 converted). These are Samsung’s new earbuds that may active noise cancellation. Given that this price means they would undercut Apple’s AirPods Pro significantly. Samsung could have a winner on its hands.

We’ll see both the Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Note 20 series launch at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked on August 5. This should also be the event where the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 also debut. So it’s going to be one busy keynote.

Sweety Singh

