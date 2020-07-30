Home Technology Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Preorder Deal
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Preorder Deal

By- Sweety Singh
  • A Galaxy Note 20 leak revealed a few days ago that the price of the new flagship would be just as high as you expect it to be, even though the Note 20 won’t offer the same high-end hardware as the Ultra version.
  • A new leak from Asia indicates that Samsung will continue to offer a predictable promo during Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra preorder period: Free earphones.
  • Buyers who order one of the two handsets online after the press event next week will receive gift cards worth around $179, to purchase the Galaxy Buds Live or Buds+ wireless earphones.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5th, alongside several other new Galaxy-branded devices. The Fold 2 smartphone, Tab S7 tablet, Buds Live earphones and Watch 3 wearable will all be shown off during the online press event next week, and some of them will be available for preorder almost immediately.

Galaxy Note 20 rumors: Everything we know ahead of Unpacked [Video]

New Samsung Devices

The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra phones will be among the first new Samsung devices to hit stores this summer, and Samsung will start taking orders online soon after the announcement event ends.

We’ve already learned everything there is to know about the Note 20 already. We have the full set of specs for both handsets, the purported European prices, and the launch date for India, which may turn out to be the global ship date for the handset. A brand new leak tells us exactly what sort of preorder deal you should expect from Samsung next month.

The Galaxy Note 20 will be just as expensive as the Galaxy S20, a leak said a few days ago. That’s very much in line with Samsung’s pricing policy for the Galaxy S20, but the Note 20 will be significantly different from the Note 20 Ultra. We thought the various specs differences would let Samsung cut the entry price of the handset, but that won’t be the case.

Preorder Galaxy Note 20

But if you do preorder a Note 20 for around $1,000, or go for the more expensive Note 20 Ultra, you should know you’re going to get a few free perks to make up for that price tag. A leak from Indonesia tells us the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra preorders will offer buyers a pair of free Galaxy Buds Live or Buds+ earphones. The Buds Live are Samsung’s response to the AirPods Pro, featuring a novel design and new features like noise cancellation.

The image above shows marketing materials that reveal that customers who preorder one of the two Notes during August 6-19 will get a free e-Voucher worth Rp 2,599,000 ($179) for the Galaxy Buds Live or Buds+. Loading up that QR code will take you to Samsung’s August 5th teaser page for Indonesia, so the deal does look like the real thing.

Galaxy Note 20 Price Leaked, A Bad News
Samsung bundled wireless earphones with its flagship phones before, so the deal isn’t surprising at all. Other markets will probably get a similar preorder promo. The earphones will be bundled with the smartphone directly, or you’ll get a gift card redeemable in the Samsung store for free Buds Live or other accessories.

Samsung and its carrier partners will probably announce Note 20 preorder deals next Wednesday, once the Unpacked press event is over.

Sweety Singh

