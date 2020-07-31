- Advertisement -

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Attribute

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 20 Ultra and 20 would be definitely the most expected telephones of this year Galaxy Note 20 Attribute. And we are less than a week away from becoming our very first official appearance.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will face stiff competition this fall from the new iPhone 12 lineup, but based on all of the leaks and rumors we’ve seen, Samsung is poised to deliver some of the best big phones yet. And with the phones set to debut at a Samsung event in a month’s time, it looks like the Note 20 could get the jump on Apple’s latest phones.

Here’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra so far, including the phone’s potential release date, price, specs and features.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: features

Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 20 Plus/Note 20 Ultra Price €1,099 €1,349 Screen size 6.42 inches (2345 x 1084) 6.87 inches (3096 x 1444) Screen refresh rate 60Hz or 120Hz 120Hz CPU Snapdragon 865 Plus/Exynos 990 Snapdragon 865 Plus/Exynos 990 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB 256 or 512GB Rear cameras 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, time-of-flight sensor 108MP main, 13MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, laser focus sensor Battery size 4,170mAh – 4,300 mAh 4,500 mAh – 5,000 mAh 5G? Yes Yes

That same August 5 event also could see the release of several other Samsung products Attribute, including the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet and the Galaxy Fold 2. Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy Watch 3 will debut at Unpacked, while it announced that Galaxy Z Flip 5G Attribute will ship two days after its big event.