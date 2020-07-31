Home Entertainment Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Attribute
Entertainment

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Attribute

By- Shankar
- Advertisement -

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Attribute

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 20 Ultra and 20 would be definitely the most expected telephones of this year Galaxy Note 20 Attribute. And we are less than a week away from becoming our very first official appearance.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will face stiff competition this fall from the new iPhone 12 lineup, but based on all of the leaks and rumors we’ve seen, Samsung is poised to deliver some of the best big phones yet. And with the phones set to debut at a Samsung event in a month’s time, it looks like the Note 20 could get the jump on Apple’s latest phones.

Also Read:   Why Fans of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian are so curious?

Here’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra so far, including the phone’s potential release date, price, specs and features.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: features 

 

Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 20 Plus/Note 20 Ultra
Price €1,099 €1,349
Screen size 6.42 inches (2345 x 1084) 6.87 inches (3096 x 1444)
Screen refresh rate 60Hz or 120Hz 120Hz
CPU Snapdragon 865 Plus/Exynos 990 Snapdragon 865 Plus/Exynos 990
RAM 8GB 12GB
Storage 128GB 256 or 512GB
Rear cameras 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, time-of-flight sensor 108MP main, 13MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, laser focus sensor
Battery size 4,170mAh – 4,300 mAh 4,500 mAh – 5,000 mAh
5G? Yes Yes
Also Read:   Solar Opposites Season 2: Netflix Release Date And Who Is In Cast Or Plot?
Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8 Release Date And What Is Storyline?

 

That same August 5 event also could see the release of several other Samsung products Attribute, including the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet and the Galaxy Fold 2. Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy Watch 3 will debut at Unpacked, while it announced that Galaxy Z Flip 5G Attribute will ship two days after its big event.

- Advertisement -
Shankar

Must Read

Hunters Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Aryan Singh -
Hunters is an American drama web television series which has been created for the streaming platform amazon prime video. The show has been created...
Read more

Netflix 10 New Movies You Must Watch

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Netflix is in the process of wrapping up a huge month of releases in July, with one of the service’s most hotly anticipated...
Read more

Edge Of Tomorrow 2: We Have To Know About The Sequel And Other Details

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
The Tom Crise starer film Edge released in the theaters back in 2014. Doug Liman is your director and Erwin Stoff, Tom Lassallyrespectively would...
Read more

Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Major Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
The anime show'The Rising of the Shield Hero' has been confirmed for the season. The growth of this defence hero is a revelation that...
Read more

Aquaman 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast And Plot Information

Hollywood Sunidhi -
Aquaman is officially in functions, and fans are keen for the sequel to attain the theatres. The Aquaman film redefined Jason Momoa, and the...
Read more

The 100 Season 8

TV Series Mugdha Singh -
The 100 season 7 was the last season of the extraordinary series. In the US the show has already reached its conclusion, it used...
Read more

Amazon has lots of Purell hand sanitizer in stock

Corona Shipra Das -
Urprisingly, Amazon has lots of Purell hand sanitizer in stock at this time on Amazon at costs which are a little more realistic than...
Read more

Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
The hit Amazon Prime show, "Mirzapur," is all set for the release of its season two, this 2020! With many reports even suggesting that...
Read more

She Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!

Netflix Suraj Pillai -
She: She is an Indian television series belonging to the crime drama genre. She is one of the most recently released Indian television series. It...
Read more

Avengers Crossover Movie Is Coming Before Avengers 5

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
The only Marvel movie still set to premiere in 2020 is Black Widow. That will be released in early November if the coronavirus pandemic...
Read more
© World Top Trend