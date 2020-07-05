Samsung Galaxy M41 Found With 6,800mAh Battery

- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago, we heard reports that Samsung will ditch the Galaxy M41 entirely from its M-series in favor of its forthcoming Galaxy M51. However, this information might not be valid anymore. That is because a brand new certification has surfaced on the internet, and it points directly to the Samsung Galaxy M41.



Additionally, Read – Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software upgrade with June 2020 security patch according to a report by GSMarena. The Samsung Galaxy M41 3C certificate was cleared last week on June 28. If we go by the document. That is a reliable indicator that the telephone remains alive.

We also place a few specifications of the approaching M-series phone. This includes a massive 6,800mAh battery powering the phone. That’s 800mAh larger than even Samsung’s new M series mobiles. Also, Read – Samsung Galaxy A31 price slashed in India to Rs 20,999.

But there are even more discounts 6,800mAh battery is, in fact, comparable to the cells used in bigger tablets. Considering that this is an M-series device, the Samsung Galaxy M41 could be priced at approximately Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in India.

Consequently, it will stay the only phone with such a large battery in the section. There’s also an image of this massive battery on the Safety Korea site.

Samsung Galaxy M41 OLED Panel

The information points to the fact that Samsung might have discovered a way to solve its OLED panel distribution issue. We noticed Samsung was going to employ an OLED panel, which has been produced by a third-party company on the M41. This would have contrasted other Samsung phones. That use OLED panels produced by the company itself. This third party was believed to be TCL’s China Star Optoelectronics Technology.

