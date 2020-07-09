Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Photos Leaked And All The Upcoming News

- Advertisement -

New leaked live photos of Samsung Galaxy A01 Core give information about its design and some other specifications. These indicate that there will be thick bezels on the top and bottom of the phone. It is believed that the photos were of an incomplete Galaxy A01 core, whose render has already been done. In the previous leak, it was seen with a textured finish and a single rear camera setup. The South Korean giant’s upcoming offering is expected to run on Android Go and will work on the MediaTek HT6739WW chipset.

An unfinished phone appears in these live pictures shown in the 91Mobiles reveal, believed to be the Galaxy A01 Core. Thick bezels can be seen on the upper and lower parts of the device, so it can be inferred that this Samsung phone has an 18: 9 aspect ratio. In the pictures, the power button and volume rocker can be seen on the right side of the phone. The charging port and 3.5mm audio jack are available at the bottom. Apart from this, the speaker grill is also set below.

Last month, render leaks of the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core revealed that the device would come with a special patterned rear panel for better grip. It also has a single rear camera with flash and a selfie camera with an earpiece in the front.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A01 core is expected to run on Android Go. Apart from this, it is also being said that the device will run on the MediaTek HT6739WW chipset. This may include 1 GB of RAM. In the previous leak, it has also been suggested to include HD + (720×1,480 pixels) display with 320 PPI pixel density. So far no fingerprint sensor has been seen in any leaks. The phone will support Bluetooth 5.0.

Samsung has not officially made any disclosure about this phone nor shared any information about its launch. In such a situation, it would be better to just understand all this information as a leak.