After flying seven times on four different airlines during the coronavirus pandemic, 1 reporter has determined the safest airline to fly if you need to travel.

Every airline is currently taking certain precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a few are going to extra mile by obstructing middle chairs and allowing passengers change flights at no cost.

Delta is doing the best job of keeping passengers safe from boarding to deplaning.

Business Insider reporter Thomas Pallini Claims he took seven flights on four of the Largest US airlines in June. All four had their own group of exceptionally divergent policies, but at the end of the month, Pallini did not have any trouble picking a winner.

Pallini broke his Experience on every airline down into four distinct categories: Blocking middle seats or allowing free flight changes, boarding, in-flight provider, and deplaning. Seeing how quickly some airlines have virtually given up on taking precautions isn’t entirely shocking.

Each the airlines Require masks, all of these have put up signage about social distancing or cleansing processes, and most (save for American) are attempting to board passengers back to front so no one has to walk to the rear of the airplane beyond rows and rows of individuals. Still, Pallini felt most at ease while flying Delta.

Middle seats can be Selected in advance, and passengers flying into the underlying market might be Automatically assigned a middle seat, even when other aisles or window seats are available. Only gate or check-in agents usually have the power to change seat Assignments when a passenger isn’t pleased with their seat location.