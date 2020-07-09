Home TV Series Netflix Sacred Games Season 3: Official Release Date, Cast And Everything You Know...
Sacred Games Season 3: Official Release Date, Cast And Everything You Know So Far

By- Aryan Singh
Sacred Games is an Indian crime conspiracy thriller web television series produced by Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. Sacred Games is the first original TV series created by Netflix in India. The show is based on a novel by Vikram Chandra by the same name from 2006.

The show has been directed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Neeraj Ghaywan. The show has received mostly positive reviews from the viewers and the fans, both. The critics specifically praised the show for its performances and writing.

Season 1 of the show premiered on June 29, 2018 on Netflix. Sacred Games season 1 was an instant hit among the Indian audience due to its mystery and thriller nature. Season 2 of the show hit the screens of fans on August 15, 2019. The show got more and more popular after its release. Now, fans have been patiently waiting for the show to be renewed for another season.

Sacred Games season 3 release date

Unfortunately for the fans, the show has not been renewed for another season till now. However, the show ended on a cliffhanger in the last episode of season 2. So, we expect the show to be renewed for season 3. But the current situation of the country regarding the pandemic doesn’t look too appealing due to the increasing no of cases all across the country.
As of now, the show is set to renew for another season but the prevailing condition states that the release of season 3 of the show will most likely be postponed till early 2021.

Sacred Games season 3 cast

We expect the cast from season 2 to return for the third season as well.

Aryan Singh

