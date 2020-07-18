Home TV Series Netflix Sacred Games Season 3: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of...
Sacred Games Season 3: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of The New Season..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
Sacred Games is an Indian web tv series. The genres involved in the series are Crime, Conspiracy, Thriller, and Mystery. The series is directed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Neeraj Ghaywanand the producer of the show is Luegenbiehl, Erik Barmack, and Vikramaditya Motwane. The series is based on Sacred Games by Vikram Chandra series is starring a great number of talented actors including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, and Luke Kenny. The series has completed two seasons. sacred games made its debut on 5 July 2018 as season 1. It was then renewed for a second season which aired on 15 August 2019. The series got a rating of 8.7/10 from IMDb. It is now available on Netflix.

Sacred Games season 3: Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast includes Jatin Sarna, Radhika Apte, Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neeraj Kabi, Jeetendra Joshi, and Rajshri Deshpande.

Sacred Games season 3: Plot

Season 3 will pick up from the cliffhangers left by season 2 of the show. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

Sacred Games season 3: Release date

As we see the series made its debut on. After a due wait now the series has been renewed for a third season. The season of the show is scheduled to be out in September 2020. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.

