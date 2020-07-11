Sacred Games Season 3: Has The Series Been Renewed? And Will Gaitonde Return In Season 3?

- Advertisement -

One of those superhit shows of Netflix, Sacred Games is coming soon with its last and final season. Directed Vikramaditya Motwane by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, the crime thriller relies on the novel of 2006 by Vikram Chandra beneath Precisely the Same title. It is the Netflix Originals, from India and is one of the most excellent series of all times. The series was nominated for Best Drama category at Emmy awards 2019 and has won five awards.

The show has been into the limelight ever since then and aired on 5th. The narrative revolves around a troubled police inspector Sartaj Singh, played by Saif Ali Khan, receiving an anonymous call from the underground crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who informs him within next twenty-five days, something is going to happen that will affect the whole nation. The corrupt doings of this underworld is shown while solving the case.

Has The Series Been Renewed For Season 3?

The series has not been revived for the third season. Originally there were likely to be four seasons, but it was later announced that Season 2 is the final season for now. The whole novel has been coated by the first two seasons. However, you will find chances for it to get revived as Season 3 could be developed from fresh content.

Then it will take time to do the filming if the series gets renewed. Among the reasons why the series was not renewed is due to the current condition of the circumstance. Due to the epidemic of COVID-19, all release schedules are put on hold. There is hope for your future although, for the time being, Season 3 is off the table.

Will Gaitonde Return In Season 3?

There are not any updates regarding the truth that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will probably be playing the role of Gaitonde or not. Even though there are negligible opportunities for him to return, there might be flashback sequences too where we might catch a glimpse of him. We expect to get additional updates soon and until then stay tuned!