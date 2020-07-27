S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Trailer Highlights “The Zone” And More Information For You!!!

- Advertisement -

The Xbox Series X games showcase included a shocking new trailer for long-awaited sequel, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

The trailer itself doesn’t supply a lot to go on by way of new particulars, because it primarily focuses on the hostile, nuclear wasteland world of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series (formally often called the Zone). Based on a publish on the Xbox blog written by Zakhar Bocharov (PR specialist for developer GSC Game World) that focus was very a lot intentional.

“The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise was at all times in regards to the Zone,” Bocharov says. “We see it as a standalone — and massively essential — character of the series. On the planet we created, the nuclear catastrophe on the Chernobyl Nuclear Energy Plant in 1986 wasn’t the one one to happen. The second explosion hit the reactor in 2006, creating The Zone as we all know it. It’s a harmful place, stuffed with mutated creatures, lethal radiation, and a wierd, anomalous vitality. Nonetheless, it’s not simply an remoted place that’s harmful by itself, however quite a risk to all of mankind. Nonetheless, there is no such thing as a stopping for the explorers.”

That final line is a reference to the titular S.T.A.L.K.E.R. characters within the series. An acronym for Scavengers, Trespassers, Adventurers, Loners, Killers, Explorers, and Robbers, these characters wander the wastelands seeking alternatives, assets, and even simply hassle. Based on Bocharov, the Zone is extra harmful than ever for these stalkers in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.