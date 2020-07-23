Russian Doll: What’s Known About Season 2? Release Date, Cast And All The Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

Russian Doll is one of the exceptional web series that premiered on Netflix with its very first season and was very much appreciated by the audiences. The comedy show with a fictional storyline made it even more interesting to watch. The show currently has a plan of three seasons, after which it may or may not continue depending on the reviews of the audiences. For the safe side, it is great to know that there is going to be a second season. Let us know more about the second season of the show.

RELEASE DATE

The first season of the show premiered in 2019 consisting of eight episodes, each of 30 minutes.

However, the shooting for the second season was halted due to the global pandemic and has not yet started. Considering this fact, we do not have any official release dates for the second season as of now. Once out we will let you all know.

CAST

The lead casts for the second season remains the same. These include Natasha Lyonne as Nadia, Lyonne, and Charlie Barnett. Other than this we may also see many new faces for the show.

PLOT

The story follows showing the lead character Nadia, who is a New York-based movie – game developer. I show the reality of the gaming world and the different crimes related to it like drug dependence, alcoholism, individual behavior, trauma, and pain.

The plot involves Nadia dying and resurrecting in the place again and again and trying to change the same each time before she dies.

Though the plot for the second season is yet to be known, we can expect it to be equally interesting and entertaining to be loved by the audience. Let us all wait for the same.