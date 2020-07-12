Home TV Series Netflix Russian Doll Season 2: Release Date, Possible Cast And More Updates
Russian Doll Season 2: Release Date, Possible Cast And More Updates

By- Aryan Singh
Russian Doll is an American comedy-drama tv series produced for Netflix. It was created by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler. Season 1 of the show was broadcasted on Netflix on February 1, 2019. The show was an instant hit. It received 4 Primetime Emmy awards nominations. Due to the popularity of the show, it got renewed by Netflix for the second season on June 11, 2019.

Season 1 showed the journey of a game devoloper girl named Nadia. She dies repeatedly in her game, always restarts it at the same moment at a party and tries to figure out what is happening to her.

Release Date

There has been no news regarding the release dates of season 2 of the show. However, if we believe the sources, the show can be premiered on Netflix by mid-2021. The filming of the show was to be done in 2020. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19, the filming must have been postponed. As of now, we do not have any information regarding the release date of Russian Doll Season 2.

Cast

Natasha Lyonne as Andia Vulvokov, Greta Lee as Maxine, Yul Vazquez and John Reyes, Charlie Barnett as Alan Zaveri, Elizabeth Ashley as Ruth Brenner and many other artists as well.

Season 1 of the show has 8 episodes in total. Season 1 of the Russian doll grabbed a rating of 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

Till the time season 2 of the series gets released, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates.

Stay safe, stay updated.

