Russia completed the clinical trials of corona-virus vaccine on Humans

By- Nitu Jha
As the world reels under the rising COVID-19 cases, Russia’s Sechenov University has completed the world’s first clinical trials of COVID-19(corona-virus) vaccine on humans, reports said on Sunday (July 12, 2020).

The university had begun clinical trials of the vaccine on June 18. The first group of volunteers would get discharged on Wednesday and the second on July 20.

The vaccine has produced by the Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia. The data obtained by the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, proves that volunteers of the first and second groups are forming an immune response after injections of the vaccine against the corona-virus.

With this, Russia has become the first nation to complete human clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine. The results prove the medication’s effectiveness.

However, there was no further information on when this vaccine would enter the commercial production stage.
There are at least 21 vaccines currently under pivotal trials, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

https://zeenews.india.com/world/russia-first-nation-to-successfully-complete-human-trials-of-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-2295317.html

 

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/07/active-cases-in-kolkata-has-doubled-in-the-last-fortnight

 

Nitu Jha

