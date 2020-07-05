Home In News Roposo Earned 2 Million Uses In Just 2 Days
In NewsTop Stories

Roposo Earned 2 Million Uses In Just 2 Days

By- Sweety Singh
With popular short video-making program TikTok down in India, rival apps like Roposo have recently been all the nation’s rage. After a border clash with the neighboring country, China went to create an anti-China opinion throughout the nation. Finally, 59 Chinese apps were banned from India at once over security issues, such as TikTok.

tiktok

Others Along With Roposo

Currently, rival programs such as Mitron, Chingari, and Roposo are climbing up in downloading numbers. Read – TikTok principal says China never asks for information of Indian users. TikTok had 200 million users in India. After the ban came into effect, all these users were suddenly left with no material to post or view off content.

A deficiency of options resulted in other short video-making programs becoming popular in the nation.
Additionally, Read – TikTok’s Indian choice’ Chingari’ crosses over 10 million downloads on Google Play store in 22 days among the options. Roposo, which has existed because 2014, watched its user-base jump up by 22 million in just two weeks following the program was taken down.

chingari

“In the last few days, I’ve slept for five hours, and it’s the same for our entire group,” Bhangadia explained. “The load is so much, and we are just ensuring that the experience is as easy as you can,” said Mayank Bhangadia, Roposo creator in a report by Reuters. Also, Read – TikTok India can create ByteDance shed croresRoposo with over 80 million downloads on Android.

100 Million Soon

As per Bhangadia, this figure could cross 100 million in a couple more days. Roposo had about 50 million downloads before TikTok was removed. And this is still a substantial discussion atop the 500 million smartphones in India.

Facebook and Instagrampermit consumers

The Bengaluru-based firm is run by about 200 people but plans on moving internationally over the next couple of decades. It is going to be hiring an extra 10,000 people in this time framework as well reportedly.

mitron

Meanwhile, other rival programs like Mitron and Chingari are riding over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s’Atma-Nirbhar’ tide and appreciating popularity. These apps have noticed an increase in user-base following the TikTok ban.

