Rogue Trip Season 1 On Disney Plus- Crucial Details About This Season!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Bob Woodruff and his Mack are happening a trip collectively. However this trip no common household trip. The daddy-son duo is happening a globetrotting journey.

Bob Woodruff is an ABC News correspondent who has beforehand lined harmful conflicts world wide. However he retired from the sector after he suffered from a traumatic brain damage in an explosion in Iraq.

What Is The Premise Of Rouge Trip?

Rouge Trip is a six-episode collection approaching Disney+. Within the series, Bob and his son will journey to six international locations. They are going to be going to Colombia, Lebanon, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Papua New Guinea, and Ukraine. These countries have been within the news for varied causes like political unrest, drug trafficking, and terrorist actions. Bob has beforehand visited these countries to cover the conflicts happening there. By the series, Bob and his son will attempt to show the viewers the opposite aspect of those countries. A few of these nations have lately emerged as widespread vacationer locations.

More Details About The Series

Bob and Mack will start their journey from Colombia.

Colombia:
The vacationers visit Colombia for its rainforest and savannah. However, Bob and Mack take the unconventional route. The duo will discover the nation by rappelling down a waterfall with former rebels, and devour on grubs deep within the Amazon Rainforest.

Papua New Guinea:
The following destination is Papua New Guinea. Woodruff’s journey alongside the coast of Sepik River. Within the forest, they be taught to hunt. They meet the tribe of Crocodile Males and be taught therapeutic secrets and techniques, and discover the mysterious cranium caves.

Ethiopia:
Within the African nation, Bob and Mack find out about previous and new traditions. They prepare with elite marathoners there. The duo additionally comes nose to nose with a hyena.

Rogue Trip Season 1

Pakistan:
From Ethiopia, they journey to Pakistan. They begin their journey with Malala’s hometown. The duo discovers why Queen Elizabeth referred to Swat Valley because the Switzerland of east.

Lebanon:
On this Arab nation, the Woodruff boys go to historical Roman ruins. Additionally they see a synthetic reef created within the nation utilizing tanks and fighter jets.

Ukraine:
On this final vacation spot, the duo is joined by Bob’s daughter Cathryn. They uncover Ukraine, which has greater than its previous reference to the Soviet Union.

Rogue Trip will premiere on Disney+ on 24 July.

Anoj Kumar

