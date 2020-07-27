Home TV Series Netflix Riverdale Season 5: Release Date Out On Netflix!
Riverdale Season 5: Release Date Out On Netflix!

By- Alok Chand
One of the top notched American puzzle crime drama series, Riverdale, is coming up with its fifth season on Netflix. Developed by Roberto Aguirre Sacassa, it has been adapted from the figures of Archie comics.

Riverdale Season 5

The series premiered on 26th January 2017 on the CW network. It’s among those most-watched series, using an average viewership of fifty thousand. The season obtained seven in ratings out of ten and was liked by a lot of audiences.

The show revolves around the Riverdale town’s whereabouts, where killings are taking place. 1 event leads to another, making four teens, Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead, explore the phenomena and detect disturbing truths about town.

Is There A Release Date For Upcoming Season?

Nothing was announced regarding the release date of this fifth season. Season 5 was renewed back in January 2020, following the fourth instalment released in October 2019. Then the season should be falling sometime in late 2020 if the launch program is to be followed.

But unfortunately, that is not the situation. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire world is experiencing a challenging stage.

Productions and all releases are placed on hold for the past couple of months. Preserve social distancing, and it has been strictly ordered to stay inside. Everything is currently resuming back to normalcy.

But it can not be by when the production shall be starting commented. Based on some sources, the season shall be falling in ancient 2021.

Can There Be A Trailer Of Season 5?

No official trailers have been released of Season 5. Containers have been issued a month or two before this season’s premiere. Stay tuned, and we expect to get hold of further updates soon and until then!

Alok Chand

