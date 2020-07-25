Home TV Series Netflix Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
Riverdale season 5 will probably arrive on TV screens in the long run. The show’s fourth year reasoned back in May after it had been cut short, but the silver lining is it will go back for more madness soon.

Season 4 has been a myriad of madness that took the young gang and their parents into new places. Archie Andrews opened a refuge, Jughead Jones went to a tainted prep school, Betty Cooper resolved (another) puzzle, Veronica Lodge started a rum business and Cheryl Blossom had been sassier than ever. With the storylines becoming cut-short, we now turn our attention season 5.

Below, you will find all of the up-to-date information you need about Riverdale season 5, its premiere on The CW, its cast, any trailers, and much more.

Release Date

Riverdale would usually join the rest of The CW’s programming by premiering its new season in the second or first week of October. However, because of the outbreak of this novel coronavirus causing production delays and essentially shutting all of Hollywood down that won’t be the case this season.

Riverdale year 5 is predicted to hit screens in January 2021 along with nearly all The CW’s displays where it will air in its normal Wednesday night slot at 8:00 p.m. It’ll be accompanied by fellow adolescent thriller Nancy Drew.

Cast

Former regulars Marisol Nichols and Skeet Ulrich will reprise their roles as Hermione Lodge and FP Jones at a recurring capacity. It is unknown if Ashleigh Murray will reunite as Josie McCoy today that spin-off series — on which she was a routine — Katy Keene has been canceled.

Plot

But it is going to feature something of a drastic time-jump, making sure that the twenty-something cast doesn’t longer be portraying teens.

That having been said, the first couple of episodes will wrap up the”Sex, Lies and Videotape” narrative in the fourth year as the gang discover who’s been watching them and in the event, the mysterious entities killed Mr. Honey. After that puzzle is solved, the time-jump will take place — kicking off 5’s official story.

Trailer

Since Riverdale has not been able to restart production in Vancouver yet, it’s highly unlikely that we will be visiting a trailer in the series in the immediate future. Even though they may have footage from the bank which was intended for another installment of season 4 — which will now function as the season 5 premiere — we will likely have to wait until at least a few weeks into production for any visual tidbits.

