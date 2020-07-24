Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Among the top notched American mystery crime drama series, Riverdale is soon coming up with its fifth season on Netflix. Produced by Roberto Aguirre Sacassa, it has been adapted from the figures of Archie comics. The show first premiered on 26th January 2017 on the CW network. It’s one of those most-watched series, with an average viewership of fifty thousand. The initial season was appreciated by tons of audiences and obtained seven from ten in evaluations.

The show revolves around the whereabouts of the Riverdale town, where killings are taking place with an anonymous faction. 1 event leads to another, which makes four teenagers, Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead investigate the phenomena and discover disturbing truths about the town.

Release Date

Nothing was announced regarding the release date of the fifth year. Season 5 has been revived back in January 2020, following the release of this fourth episode in October 2019. But unfortunately, that’s not the case. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world is going through a tough stage.

All releases and productions have been placed on hold for the past couple of months. It’s been strictly ordered to stay inside and preserve social distancing. Gradually what’s resuming back to normalcy. But still, it can not be commented by when the production shall be starting. According to some official sources, the upcoming season will likely be dropping sometime in early 2021.

Cast

We are going to have a look at the projecting from valuable seasons to reprise their roles in the upcoming season too. What is Riverdale with them! We’ll see KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mädchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton, and Vanessa Morgan from the approaching season 5 too. Yay!

Plot

The plot offers together with the lifestyles of Archie Andrews from a very small town named Riverdale. The narrative further investigates the shadow concealed behind its impression. Until the release of Riverdale period 5, then you might binge-watch about the fantastic previous four seasons. Happy binging!

Trailer

No official trailers have been published of Season 5. Normally, trailers have been published a month or two before the premiere of the newest season. We expect to get hold of additional updates soon and until then, stay tuned!