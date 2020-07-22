Home TV Series Netflix Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
TV Series

Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
Riverdale is a series based on Archie comic book that the first season of this show premiered on 11th May 2017 and the show is produced by Warner Bros. We saw the launch of 4 seasons of this show till now. And now the fans are eager to know about the fifth season.

Release Date

Riverdale ended abruptly from the 19th year and fans are hoping to see the next season very soon as the fourth season ended on a cliff hanger. The series was expected to emerge in October this year but because of the prevailing COVID scenario, it is hard to predict the release date. We all know the writing procedure for the fifth year has already begun on April 7th, 2020.

The series might have some episodes lost due to the prevailing COVID scenario as of today we don’t have some confirmation get. But we are anticipating it to be briefer than the 22 episode season.

Cast

The usual cast will return to the series with some additions, the Cast which is confirmed is as follows
● KJ Apa as Archie Andrews
● Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper
● Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge
● Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones
● Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge
● Madeline Petsch as Cheryl Blossom
● Casey Cott as Kevin Keller
● Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz
● Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle

Plot

The whole show revolves around friends of Archie and their quest to explore the dark secrets of the small town of Riverdale. And these friends are faced with dangers and they tackle them during the series.

After the passing of both main characters of this show, we’re expecting to see our period jump and we are seeing these figures in their 20s at the approaching season bypassing the rest of the school years. Skeet and Madchen confirm the time leap in the show can separate interviews.

Trailer

The trailer of the show is still not out and we’re expecting to see the trailer two or three months before the launch of the series.

Anand mohan

