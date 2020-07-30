Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other News

- Advertisement -

Can we expect from Season 5 of Riverdale? What are the recent updates? This is what we know about the cast, release date, and storyline of this fifth season of Riverdale.

The Release Date of Riverdale Season 5:

The production is halted by the present worldwide coronavirus pandemic and was delayed but filming for Riverdale year 5 was normally begins in July 2020. The writing was first started for up 5 of April 7, 2020. Riverdale’s fourth year ended with 19 episodes instead of the anticipated 22 episodes as the series stopped producing coronaviruses, shortening the season. There’s no official confirmation of Riverdale’s exact start date, it is now shown that the show will come in January 2021.

The Plotline of Riverdale Season 5:

Riverdale is an American teen television drama series based on the characters from Archie Comics. The filming is completed in Vancouver, British Columbia. Riverdale is a story about the lives of four teenagers Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica. It’s all up to them to take care of suspicious incidents that occur in them. The rest of the narrative is the way they deal with bloodshed offenders. In Season 5 show several unanswered questions will be replied about Jughead’s death and Uncle Frank’s absence at his father’s funeral. As rumors state, the girl could be Jughead’s killer. We’ll keep you updated with each detail. Stay connected with us!

The Cast of Riverdale Season 5:

The previous period of Riverdale comprised of stars various celebrities. But there’s not any official announcement concerning the cast of the fifth year. These stars may appear in the season 5 of Riverdale.

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy

Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper

Luke Perry as Fred Andrews

Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

Skeet Ulrich as F. P. Jones

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle

There’s a possibility of fluctuations in the cast, we will keep you updated. Stay connected.