Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Riverdale is a teenaged American puzzle drama TV series based on the characters of Archie comics. Four seasons of the Riverdale series are out, and lovers are waiting for another season. It is verified that Riverdale is coming with the next season. In this guide, we’re going to discuss when season 5 of Riverdale is going to come out and exactly what we can expect from the storyline of the new year?

Cast

Betty Cooper played by Lili Reinhardt
Archie Andrews played by KJ APA
Veronica Lodge played by Camila Mendes
Jughead Jones played by Cole Sprouse
Cheryl Blossom played by Madeline Petsch
Alice Cooper played by Madchen Amick
Hiram Lodge played by Mark Consuelos
Toni Topaz played by Vanessa Morgan
Reggie Mantle played by Charles Melton

Plot

In the previous episodes, we all know there is going to be a prom night in the next season, which in the starting had to broadcast in season 4. But it’s been changed to season 5 of this series

Aguirre-Sacasa told a famous publishing house,”As it became clear that we weren’t gonna have the ability to finish the season, the first thing we kind of did was to look at episode 20 to see whether we could cobble together a incident out of that”.

There’s also some news about Season 5 it will have storylines that show many relationship dramas which were supposed to be seen in season 4, some creepy puzzles, Betty dim side, Veronica business abilities. So, there’s lots of entertainment ahead for the fans of Riverdale; certainly, it will also be another epic season.

Release Date

According to sources, we could assume that the fifth season of Riverdale will launch in January 2021 instead of October 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this continuing pandemic, the date may vary as per the situation.

The fans of this show are already angry because of delaying the release dates but also eager to expect season 5 of Riverdale in the approaching season of 2021.

Anand mohan

