Riverdale Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

The American teen drama series Riverdale is ready for the fifth season in the row. It is inspired by the Archie Comics characters and follows the mysterious lifestyle in the town of Riverdale. After its debut of the first season, it becomes very popular among the teenagers and was very much praised by the viewers. The exciting storyline made the show possible to continues its four amazing seasons, and also the fifth is on the way. Let us know more about the fifth season of the show.

RELEASE DATE

The show first aired in January 2017 and continues its journey with the following seasons. The fifth season was renewed in January 2020 and was expected to release by January 2021. However, the ongoing pandemic might cause a delay in the dates, of which nothing official has been disclosed yet.

CAST

The cast of the previous season will return for the fifth one. These includes

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle

However, this season we won’t be seeing Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, and Madchen Amick.

PLOT

The plot for the upcoming season is not yet known, however, few deductions can be made from the previous seasons.

There is expected to be a time jump and the children will be shown somewhere in their twenties. Few mysteries are also to be revealed as to the appearance of Archie’s Uncle Frank in Riverdale, who didn’t even attend his father’s funeral. The death of Jughead will also be explained and will also reveal if Betty is the real killer.

Many more mysteries are to be revealed and who knows some new mysteries might show up in the upcoming season. Let us all wait for the same.