Home TV Series Riverdale Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To...
TV Series

Riverdale Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

By- Shubhojeet Paul
- Advertisement -

The American teen drama series Riverdale is ready for the fifth season in the row. It is inspired by the Archie Comics characters and follows the mysterious lifestyle in the town of Riverdale. After its debut of the first season, it becomes very popular among the teenagers and was very much praised by the viewers. The exciting storyline made the show possible to continues its four amazing seasons, and also the fifth is on the way. Let us know more about the fifth season of the show.

RELEASE DATE

The show first aired in January 2017 and continues its journey with the following seasons. The fifth season was renewed in January 2020 and was expected to release by January 2021. However, the ongoing pandemic might cause a delay in the dates, of which nothing official has been disclosed yet.

CAST

The cast of the previous season will return for the fifth one. These includes

  • KJ Apa as Archie Andrews
  • Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper
  • Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge
  • Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones
  • Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge
  • Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom
  • Casey Cott as Kevin Keller
  • Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz
  • Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle

However, this season we won’t be seeing Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, and Madchen Amick.

PLOT

The plot for the upcoming season is not yet known, however, few deductions can be made from the previous seasons.

There is expected to be a time jump and the children will be shown somewhere in their twenties. Few mysteries are also to be revealed as to the appearance of Archie’s Uncle Frank in Riverdale, who didn’t even attend his father’s funeral. The death of Jughead will also be explained and will also reveal if Betty is the real killer.

Many more mysteries are to be revealed and who knows some new mysteries might show up in the upcoming season. Let us all wait for the same.

Also Read:   The haunting of hill house season 2: Cast, release, plot and other things you need to know!
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Riverdale Season 5 Release Date, Cast And More Updates
Shubhojeet Paul

Must Read

Wentworth Season 8 Possible release date, story line, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
The enthusiastic watchers of the show became desperate in realizing what they can find inside since Wentworth Season 8 has been announced. It is...
Read more

Black Mirror Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Status?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
The fifth season of"Black Mirror", a series created by Charlie Booker and Annabel Jones, is now available on Netflix from Wednesday, June 5, 2019....
Read more

No Game No Life Season 2: Release Date, Story, Cast And All Updates

Netflix Anwesha Pradhan -
No Game No Life is a Japanese fantasy anime series that is available on Netflix. It is based on a novel series of the...
Read more

Schitt’s Creek Season 7 Release Date, Cast & All Updates

Netflix Kavin -
Schitt's Creek is a Canadian television sitcom.The series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on January 13, 2015. The series has...
Read more

Breathe Season 2 : Possible Release Date Out! Cast Everything A Fan needs to Know.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Breathe Season 2 chronicles the story of a dad who's prepared to go to some extent. Read to Understand Breathe season's villain 2
Also Read:   The Flash Season 7 Release Date: When Will It Be? Who is the cast returning in season 7?
Breathe Season...
Read more

Free Guy Release Date, Cast & All Update

Movies Kavin -
Free Guy is an American science fiction action comedy film. The first announcement bout the series came back on October 3, 2019. The development...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Many More

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Euphoria returns for a second season HBO has announced that Euphoria has been revived for a second season. This season the show is expected to...
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3: For New Update Click Here

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Netflix has needed to take down Season 2 of hit British comedy Derry Girls in the united kingdom just days after uploading the show...
Read more

Hilda Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All New Updates Here

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Hilda is an animated web television series produced by Silvergate Media and Mercury Filmworks. This animated TV series is based on graphic novel series...
Read more

Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date, Cast And Catch The All New Updates

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Disenchantment is another American fantasy animated sitcom created for Netflix. The show has been created by Matt Groening. The production companies for the show...
Read more
© World Top Trend