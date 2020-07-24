“Riverdale” Season 5: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else a fan wants to know

- Advertisement -

“Riverdale” being a teen show has great popularity especially among the youth. This teen drama series comes under the list of popular shows of CW and has millions of fans all across the world.

In 2017, this series premiered on The CW and in this span of almost three years, it has released three seasons. With every season, an increase in the number of its fans has been observed. Due to its large fan following, it is also available on streaming sites such as Netflix.

The plot of “Riverdale” is focussed on a teenager named Archie Andrews and his friends. They all live in the town of Riverdale and this series deals with various incidents happening in the lives of this group of teenagers.

On October 9, 2019, the fourth season of the series premiered. Though the season was set to have 22 episodes but it ended with the nineteenth episode as the final episode due to the guidelines issued for the control of coronavirus pandemic.

Fans are now waiting for not only the arrival of the fifth season but are also curious to know about the updates of the left episodes of the fourth season. So let us check out the details of the remaining episodes of season 4 along with the upcoming fifth season.

Release date of “Riverdale” Season 5

In January 2020, “Riverdale” was officially announced for the fifth season by The CW. It has been announced that the remaining three episodes of the fourth season will be merged with the upcoming season 5. Out of three remaining episodes of the fourth season, one episode has been filmed. It is reported that the writing of the episodes of the fifth season has been commenced. It is expected that the fifth season will debut in the month of January of 2021.

The expected plot of “Riverdale” Season 5

The fifth season of “Riverdale” will commence with the remaining three episodes of season 4. It seems that in this season fun will be double and viewers may witness time jump. On being asked about the fifth season, KJ Apa teased the fifth season by giving some information. He stated, “The only kind of spoiler I can give people is: It’s not typical graduate high school. It’s gonna surprise a lot of people, I think”.

It is predicted that a leap of four years may be introduced and the characters may enter into their twenties after this leap.

The cast of “Riverdale” Season 5

The cast of the fifth season of “Riverdale” will comprise KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Marisol Nichols as Hermoine Lodge and many others from previous seasons.

