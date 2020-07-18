Home TV Series Netflix Riverdale Season 5: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of The...
Riverdale Season 5: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of The New Season..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
Riverdale is an American teen drama tv series. The genres involved in the series are Teen drama and Mystery. The series is adapted from Characters by Archie Comics. The series is directed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the producer of the show is J. B. Moranville. The series is starring a great number of talented actors including KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mädchen Amick, Luke Perry, and Mark Consuelos. The series has completed four seasons. Riverdale made its debut on January 26, 2017, as season 1 with 13 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season which aired on October 11, 2017, with 22 episodes, season 3 on October 10, 2018, with 22 episodes and season 4 on October 9, 2019, with 19 episodes. The series got a rating of 7/10 from IMDb and 86% from Rotten Tomatoes. It is now available on Netflix.

Riverdale season 5 Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast includes KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz and Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle.

Riverdale season 5 Plot

The plotting of season 5 of the series has not been revealed yet. Season 5 will focus on Jughead’s death. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

Riverdale season 5 Release date

As we see the series made its debut on January 26, 2017. After a due wait now the series has been renewed for a fifth season. Till now there is so the announcement of the official release date of the season. seeing the current situation of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic we may expect a delay in the release of the new season. As of now the season 5 is scheduled to be out in January 2021. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.

