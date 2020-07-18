Home TV Series Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And...
TV Series

Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Details Here

By- Shubhojeet Paul
A new anime series has been successful to make a debut in the list of best animes. Yes, Rising Of The Shield Hero, has gained a lot of popularity with its first season and is now ready for its second one in the row. This anime series is taken from a novel series of the same name written by Aneko Yusagi. Inspired from the amazing storyline of the novel Kinema Citrus decided to turn it into anime and was pretty much successful. Now that the series is ready to come for its second season, let us know more about it.

RELEASE DATE

After the release fo the first season, the makers had confirmed that the series will be followed by two more seasons in the row. Season 2 of the series was decided to be out in 2020, but no news as such is declared yet. Hope to hear it soon from the makers.

PLOT & CAST

The last season ended showing Glass and L’arc also being Heroes from the same home-world as Naofumi – ‘Fan Hero’. Naofumi fights the two and corner Glass and intoxicates him.

In the end, Naofumi ponders about why the other Heroes were trying to save this world. The first season ended showing Naofumi in the rebuilding of Raphtalia’s village with her. Meanwhile, other Heroes vow to become stronger to defeat Naofumi.

The second season of the series is expected to again reunite the trio as they face a common and more powerful enemy. It would be interesting to see more fights and amazing animations of the upcoming series. Let us hope the series to be released soon.

Shubhojeet Paul

