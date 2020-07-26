Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Expected Cast And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Mangas and animes are the best sources for teaching people that determination is what makes a person successful. In whatever situation a person is, its just the determination of that person that helps him shine and get him out of the crowd. Anime show, Rising of the Shield Hero is one of the best examples for this. The show has such amazing and inspirational content that it is watched by both adults and children.

The series is an adaptation of the manga of the same name penned by Aneko Yugasi. Whereas, Kinema Citrus is the show’s producer. Rising of the Shield Hero is the show that revolves around one such determined person who lost everyone’s faith in him due to some dramatic circumstances but now tries to regain their faith.

The first season of the show became successful in no time. And now the makers have renewed it for a second season. Dive in to know all the latest updates that we have brought regarding Rising of the shield hero season 2.

The release date for season 2

Well, makers have announced that the show will be renewed for both season 2 and three. However, no official announcement regarding the release date was done by them. We can hope to get some updates after the effect of the coronavirus decreases.

The storyline of the show

The show revolves around a man Naofumi. He is an excellent shield-bearer but gets betrayed by his team. This ultimately results in people losing trust in him. However, he remains determined and tries to earn everyone’s faith back. The upcoming season will also show the challenges that he faces on his way to get everyone’s faith back. There are a lot of hurdles and rivals on his way. But as mentioned earlier, a determination is what keeps him going. So will he be able to achieve what he has aimed for? Will he get back his lost respect? Find out in the second season.