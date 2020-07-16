Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All New Updates

- Advertisement -

We’re back with some exciting news for you. We’ve got some upgrades from your favorite series and we would love to discuss some things with you. The series”The Rising of the Shield Hero” has got its first season. And the season proved to be a full-blown hit with a fantastic fan-base and a massive audience. This anime has generated its place. And the series is back with a different powerpack season. Yes, you have heard it right we have got a brand new season for our favorite anime show”The Rising of the Shield Hero”

Release Date of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2

There’s great news for the fans of The of this Sheild Hero. The manufacturers have given green signal concerning Season 2’s existence. The news was announced during the 2019 Crunchyroll Expo the anime series was renewed for season 2 and Season 3.

According to the directors, the following season will be out in 2021 or 2020.

But keeping in mind the worldwide scenario, we have to be realistic with our expectations.

Cast: The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2

The cast of this show is not yet revealed and we are hoping that the cast of the series stays the same with our favorite old voices. The throw of the season is:

Billy Kametz – Naofumi Iwatami.

Erica Mendez – Raphtalia

The Rising of the Shield Hero Plot

The Story revolves around Naofumi Iwatani, the Western man along with his companions that defends the territory after wave of calamity using a bow, spear, the sword, and shield to keep the planet in balance.

We can anticipate the narrative to keep from where season 1 finished.