Rick And Morty Season 5 -Release ? Plot ? Cast ?

Are you enjoying watching Rick and Morty Season 4? Well, be prepared, the producers have now officially declared to release Season 5.

Justin Roiland, who is the show’s co-creator and voice of two significant characters, confirmed this himself. Here’s all that we know about season 5!

When Is The Release Date Of Rick And Morty Season 5?

While we don’t have the release date yet, but we do have the release schedule. Roiland has hinted recently that they might have one episode releasing every month.

Adult Swim has commissioned 70 new episodes of this celebrated animated series.

With so much hype getting created around season 5 of Rick and Morty, we can expect it to land on Adult Swim shortly after the completion of season 4.

Also, we don’t have a trailer for the fifth season yet.

This is because season 4 is still in process. Furthermore, season 4 might continue next year. Only the first half will be officially released this year. This means that season 5 will release surely in 2021.

Who Is In The Cast Of Rick And Morty Season 5?

Roiland, of course, will be voicing Rick and Morty again. We may also have other current voice actors of the show in the fifth season.

These voice actors include Sarah Chalke as Beth, Spencer Grammer as Sumner, and Chris Parnell as Jerry. We are also expecting some new voice actors to join the cast shortly.

However, none of their names have been officially revealed yet.

What Will Be The Plot Of Rick And Morty Season 5?

Co-creator of Rick and Morty Dan Harmon has recently revealed some of the exciting season 5’s ideas on his Instagram account.

While as of now no plot summary has been announced, one can make their guesses based on these ideas. For instance, Morty might be buying a boat.

Otherwise, Jerry might be building a log cabin with hair. One of the episodes might also suggest about the people’s basketball court.

However, all of these ideas are only some pre-production thoughts. Stay tuned as we shall keep updating our news about the most trending TV shows of the year.