Rick And Morty Season 5: Release Date, Trailer And Will There Be Another Season Of Rick And Morty?

By- Ajeet Kumar
Rick and Morty, the ultimate sarcastic animated series on the screen at this time. I couldn’t help but notice the fourth season was not effective in delivering exactly what the show is capable of. Simply speaking, it wasn’t the show’s full potential, it might have done better. Honestly, the previous seasons were better. Well, let bygones be bygones. Moving ahead, the audience has high hopes for the fifth season. So, will there be another season?

Rick and Morty Season 5 Renewal, Trailer and Release Date

Rick and Morty Season 5 was already renewed as it was announced that Adult Swim has ordered 70 brand new episodes for the series. Even though the fourth season of Rick and Morty had 10-episodes, it is supposed that there’ll be six seasons using all the 10-episodes format. Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have promised fans that they will not have to wait for Morty episodes and brand new Rick from today on.


It is expected that Rick and Morty Season 5 release date could be put around Christmas or autumn 2020 with a trailer debuting at the virtual Adult Swim con. There are also rumors that Rick and Morty Season 5 could have a monthly installment release format so that there is no mid-season hiatus that moment.

Will there be another season of Rick and Morty?

While the series has been renewed for yet another seventy episodes here we’re hoping just for a season. That surely counts into the season. So yes, there be yet another season of Rick and Morty and in actuality, many more.

Moreover, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have confirmed that they’ve started working on the script for the fifth season. They stated that they convinced will complete it before the deadline this time. So we can hope for no delays this season and more from their side to come. Talking of delays, in the event the fifth season launch?

