“Rick and Morty” Season 5: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else a fan wants to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
Rick and Morty” is one of the popular adult animated sitcom of the Cartoon Network’s block, “Adult Swim”. This sitcom has created an enormous fan following all across the world.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, this series contains elements of science fiction along with some humorous adult contents. This series deals with the strange adventures of a weird scientist named Rick Sanchez. His adventures are mainly interdimensional and in these adventures, he is accompanied by his good-hearted grandson, Morty Smith.

The first season of “Rick and Morty” premiered on December 2, 2013. In the span of almost seven years, this series has released four seasons. “Rick and Morty” received positive responses not only from viewers but also from critics. This series has also won several prestigious awards in different categories. Some of them include IGN Awards for “Best Animated Series”, Critics’ Choice Television Awards for “Best Animated Series” and many others.

The fourth season of “Rick and Morty” was a split cour. The first half of “Rick and Morty” aired from November 10, 2019 to December 15, 2019. The other half aired from May 3, 2020 to May 31, 2020. After the success of the fourth season, fans are waiting for the arrival of season 5. So, let us check out the details of the upcoming season.

Release date of “Rick and Morty” Season 5

In May 2018, Adult Swim announced its deal with the creators, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. It had asked the creator to write seventy episodes over an unspecified number of seasons. The season 4 had only ten episodes, so it’s pretty sure that there isn’t any shortage of episodes for season 5.

The creators gave the statement that” We’re literally writing season five while finishing season four to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.”

Sadly, Adult Swim has not yet made any official announcement regarding the release date of season 5 and it seems that they may take some time to do so as the fourth season ended on May 31, 2020. But it seems that the fifth season will not take as long as the fourth season took to arrive. It is possible only if the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t impact the production work adversely. However, nothing has been notified officially.

The expected plot of “Rick and Morty” Season 5

The creators have not yet dropped any solid and specific hint about the plot of episodes of season 5, thus making it very difficult to predict any plot. However, it is expected that “Rick and Morty” will definitely come with new and exciting interdimensional adventures along with elements of humour.

The cast of “Rick and Morty” Season 5

It is likely that the cast will have the voice artists from previous seasons. Fans are likely to hear:

  • Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith
  • Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith
  • Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith
  • Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Stay with us for more updates.

Simran Jaiswal

