Rick and Morty season 5: Expected Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

The crazy scientist and his grandson are back in the news. Finally a teaser trailer for Rick and Morty season 5 has been released and it is making all the fans super excited for the cartoon series. The makers, Adult Swim, has released a draft version of the upcoming show which suggests that it’ll launch really soon. So keep reading to know all the details and do not forget to watch the trailer attached below. You are really going to enjoy watching and get desperate for the release of Rick and Morty season 5.

When will Rick and Morty season 5 release?

As per the present reports, creators of the show are currently working on its production. However, the first look for the animated sitcom has been released by them so that the hype for it remains at the peak.

Well, talking about the release date, there’s no confirmed date yet. Although it was supposed to release in April or May this year but it kept delaying due to outbreak of the pandemic. We will update you with the release date too as soon as it gets announced. So please keep checking our website for the latest reports regarding the show.

What does the trailer show?

These draft scenes released by the shoemakers show that Rick has got an injury and Morty is seen carrying him to their ship, that was constructed by Rick himself. And the ship is also in a damaged condition. They both are heading towards earth and feel that they are going to die.

Morty when he realizes that he will die he thinks of his crush Jessica. He wants to call her and express out all his feelings. And when he finally does this, she also opens up with her feelings towards Morty. Then Morty becomes happy and he doesn’t want to die. He then saves his and his grandfather, Rick’s life by landing the space ship into a sea.

Then we are taken into another scene in which we see them being greeted by a character that resembles Aquaman. His name is Mr Nimbus and he is Rick’s nemesis. Now it’s making us all desperate about what new will the show bring.