Rick and morty season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Updates !!!

An episode of Rick and Morty season 4 included a masterful play on a classic Second from David Tennant’s run on Doctor Who. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty follow the crazy adventures of insane scientist Rick Sanchez and his worrisome grandson Morty. The animated series debuted on Adult Swim back in 2014, garnering passionate acclaim. The series has become so popular that Rick and Morty were referenced in the DCEU through 2017’s Justice League. A two-part fourth year aired across 2019 and 2020 Following the series was revived for 70 episodes. Each incident came packaged with a range of pop culture references of its own, as fans expect.

Meanwhile, Doctor Who first debuted in 1963 and ran for over 20 years before finishing in 1989. Until 2005, the saga remained on the shelf, Aside from a movie version in 1996. Revived from the BBC, Russell T. Davies initially overseen the contemporary era and starred Christopher Eccleston as The Physician. An extraterrestrial being with a system capable of travel through space and time, the show follows the diverse, world-saving adventures of The physician and his/her companions. Armed with the ability to change appearance when close to death, actors have since played The Doctor — most recently by Jodie Whittaker. Given Doctor Who’s a similar use of science-fiction tropes and conceits — not to mention its genius central character — the series is particularly ripe for Rick and Morty’s new satirization and referential therapy.

A new nod came in Rick and Morty season 4, episode 8, “The Vat of Acid Episode. “Challenged by Morty, Rick built a system that seemingly allowed its user to set video game-like checkpoints within their real lives. Equipped with it, Morty threw himself into what he thought to be a consequence-free existence — capable before he left a decision that was regretful to respawn. Morty’s experience with the device’s montage took a turn when he met with a girl. They built a whole connection that included milestones. Everything was reversed when Jerry activated the device and shipped Morty back to the beginning. Despite his efforts, Morty came across overzealous in his familiarity and ultimately failed.

From the episode’s climax, with the full truth of the device coming to light, Morty prepared to throw himself into Rick’s vat of fake acid as a way to fake his death. Before he did, the same girl emerged from the mob that was vengeful targetting Morty. She attempted to signal to him, only for Morty not to see her and take the plunge. Believing him to be dead, the woman turned and fled in tears.

The entire second and even the set up is eerily similar to one from Doctor Who season 4, episode 9, “Forest of the Dead.” At the first part of the two-part experience, David Tennant’s iteration of The Doctor discovered that his companion, Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), had been trapped in a simulated reality. While there, Donna dwelt years of her life — even marrying and having two children with a man named Lee. After Donna was rescued, she was convinced because she couldn’t find him that Lee must have been a part of this simulation. In truth, however, Lee was revealed to be present and actual. Emerging from inside a group of individuals, Donna was spotted by Lee. He tried to sign because of his stutter, just to her. The team that he was with and Lee were teleported away from the center to parts unknown before he could control it.

Much like Morty and his unnamed girlfriend (at least for the time being), Donna and Lee never saw each other. Considering that the authors’ attention to detail, it’s likely not a coincidence that Rick and Morty shared this similarity with Doctor Who’s. With more episodes of the series planned for the long run, it will be the last time that they do.