‘Rick and Morty’ actress Spencer Grammer injured in knife attack. Know Here Latest News.

Rick and Morty voice actress Spencer Grammer has sustained an arm harm after being attacked with a knife whereas eating out in New York Metropolis.

In keeping with studies, the star was at The Black Ant within the metropolis’s East Village when an intoxicated man walked up and demanded to be served.

The actress revealed that she and her good friend intervened to stop issues from escalating additional earlier than she was then attacked by the person.

“My good friend and I did what anybody else would do in the identical scenario. A number of others, predominantly girls, had been additionally making an attempt to stop the altercation from escalating,” Grammer confirmed in an announcement to Us Weekly.

“I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my good friend was stabbed within the again, however, fortunately, he suffered no severe inside accidents. We count on to recuperate shortly.

“We wish to thank the primary responders and the employees at Bellevue Hospital, who supplied us with glorious care. They fought an unbelievable battle this 12 months. It was very shifting for us to have the chance to thank them in particular person.”

The New York Metropolis Police Division added in an announcement: “On Friday, July 24, 2020, at roughly 2310 hours in entrance of 60 2 Avenue (9 Precinct), an unknown male caught a 36-year-old feminine in the precise arm with an unknown object inflicting a laceration and swelling. A 31-year-old male was additionally struck within the decrease again inflicting a laceration. The complainants had been eliminated to Bellevue Hospital insecure situation.

“The suspect fled the situation on foot. He’s described as a male black in his 30s, roughly 5’08” and brief black hair. He was final seen carrying a white T-shirt, black shorts and black sandals.”

Grammer voices the function of Summertime Smith in Rick and Morty, and can also be the daughter of Fraiser and The Simpsons star Kelsey Grammer.