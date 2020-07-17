Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World Confirms Season 2

- Advertisement -

Re: Zero – Starting Life in One World has made a fierce return to TV. This week marked the debut of season two after years of waiting, and fans were pleased to match with Subaru. Enthusiasts are needing the season to stick around for as long as you can imagine, and a brand new report has confirmed that the episode order supplied to the comeback.

Lately, a Japanese webpage released information about the Blu-ray release of Re: Zero’s new year. It had been there fans discovered that 25 episodes are ordered for this comeback. They learned the 25 episodes will be divided in half using a number of them broadcasting in 2021 and 2020.

According to the report, the initial 13 episodes will air during the present summertime to get Re: Zero going. Before coming in winter 2021, the anime will take a break during the autumn season.

Yes, that’s right. The rest of the year will not be shown annually. The rest of the episodes are expected to start airing in January 2021, so enthusiasts can mark their calendars with that return date today.

Of course, the episode order has fans since it is par for the course, excited. The single thing netizens are grumbling about is that the split cour. The division will give White Fox time to finish the season, and that is more important than ever before given the continuing pandemic. Re: Zero was postponed once from its original April premiere date to July. This split cour gives the studio cushioning to fill out the season, so fans will avoid any surprise delays.