Resident Evil 8 Release Date Have Been Hinted At By A Notable Industry Literary And Leaker

Resident Evil 8 Village’s PS5, Xbox collection X, and PC release date have been hinted at by a notable industry literary and leaker. Capcom revealed the mainline setup from the series last month. Capcom did not show a release date, although it provided a launch window “2021.” It looks like this window has been narrowed, although anytime within the course of 12 months is a window, though.

According to Dusk Golem, who’s proven reliable when it comes to Resident Evil scoops, a release date hasn’t been pinned down by Capcom, which explains why it is not saying anything more specific than”2021.” However, the insider notes a”Q2″ release window is looking likely. If that is accurate, the game will arrive between April 1 and June 30.

The leaker also claims come Q1 2021; the match is going to have been for four decades, which will be right in the center of the development time of modern AAA games in development.

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing is official, and in video game development, everything is always subject to change.

Capcom hasn’t issued a comment pertaining to this leak in the present time of publishing, and it’s unlikely it will.

Resident Evil 8 Village is set to launch worldwide sometime in 2021 via the PS5, Xbox Collection X, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word about some platforms.

“The first-person activity in Resident Evil Village begins when players assume the use of a distraught and ravaged Ethan as he attempts to discover the mysterious new horrors that disturb a formerly peaceful village,” reads an official pitch of the match. “During this terrifying journey, players will fight for each breath since they are hunted by vicious new enemies that have infested the snow-capped locale. Channeling the capabilities of consoles that are next-generation, the detailed realism and constant feeling of fear will increase with every desperate battle for survival, while moments of calm will leave players wondering what new horrors await.”