Resident Evil 8: New Trailer Has Many Details And Intricacies That Are Worth Investigating.

- Advertisement -

Resident Evil 7 had two very different endings. However, the upcoming Resident Evil 8 has deemed among them as canon.

Resident Evil 7 had two entirely different endings that both held clear implications for a possible sequel. Through the game, the player controls Ethan who’s currently looking for his wife, Mia. In the process, he gets entangled with a hungry cannibalistic family and a young girl named Eveline who ends up to be an infection spreading bioweapon. The player is presented by the conclusion of the game with a single dose of the serum which may cure this disease. From there on, it is up to the audience to choose who gets it Mia, the wife of Ethan, or Zoe, the daughter of the Baker family.

Obviously, such an important decision produces a divergence in the plot. From this point onward, two endings are possible. For a while, fans of the Resident Evil series had theorized and wondered how these two endings would be addressed at a potential future setup. It seems that an answer has arrived just three decades later. The very first preview of Resident Evil 8 appears to imply that among these two endings is in reality canon to the games universe. Such a conclusion can be drawn out of a clip.

Resident Evil 8’s new trailer has many specifics and intricacies which are worth exploring. But, possibly the most shocking of all these details come in the form of a character death being hinted at. Most of the trailer functions to depict the new dreadful location and tone of the game. It begins with a narration, telling the story of daughter picking berries and a mom.

What Resident Evil 8’S Trailer Means For RE7’S Ending

As two voices discuss what they were just shown, afterwards, the viewer is shown an image of the living area. It’s reasonable to assume these individuals are Ethan and Mia, settling down with the Bakers after their experiences. This seems to suggest that the end in Mia resides and is given the serum, which is canon.

After this, the trailer for Resident Evil 8 goes on to reveal a number of other terrifying experiences that will occur through the new game, and eventually ends up creating yet another direct reference to its predecessor. The viewer is given a shot of Chris Redfield, one of those characters out of former Resident Evil entrances which shows up toward the end of Biohazard. Ethan is yelling as Redfield apologizes to him. Redfield than takes his gun and shoots someone (presumably already in critical contour ) multiple times. It is Ethan’s wife Mia, although the trailer footage makes it hard to see who this individual is. This would make sense given Mia and Ethan are living together again and would clarify the intense response of Ethan.

In general, in spite of these exceptional details, it is difficult to say just what Resident Evil 8’sstory will be like. The implication that Mia is murdered in this game could lead the story in several directions, perhaps something akin to a revenge story. Is Ethan later Redfield? Did the serum from Biohazard’s ending not work? Right now it’s hard to tell why Chris Redfield would do so. In any event, Resident Evil 8 is shaping up to not only be among those PS5’s most anticipated games but also one who pulls no punches in its narrative.