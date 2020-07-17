Resident Evil 8: Leon Kennedy Has Been A Pillar Of Resident Evil For Decades, But He’s Been Absent From New Games For Too Long.

- Advertisement -

After months of rumors, Resident Evil 8 was eventually unveiled during the PS5’s series occasion. Officially titled Resident Evil 8, the new game follows in the footsteps of this first-person style of Resident Evil 7.

One of the big surprises near the end of Resident Evil 7 has been that the return of Chris Redfield, who sported a brand-new character design. The Resident Evil 8 trailer showed that Chris will appear once more, and will play a central part in the events of this match.

Even with the yield of Chris Redfield, nevertheless, there is another key Resident Evil character who’s been conspicuously absent. Leon Kennedy is easily the most popular protagonist from the Resident Evil series, and it is high time he makes his triumphant return in Resident Evil 8.

Leon Has Been Absent From Resident Evil For Too Long

While Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine might have been the very first Resident Evil protagonists, Resident Evil 2’s Leon Kennedy was a far more likable character. Leon was self-confident and snarky, even as a rookie cop, while Chris felt a bit flat and stoic. Those traits were only increased even more when Leon starred in Resident Evil 4, widely believed to be the best game in the series. It’s simple to see Leon is so popular, and he has even been the major character in the animated film trilogy. What is so strange then, is that it’s been nearly seven years since Leon has emerged in a brand new Resident Evil match, the Resident Evil two remake notwithstanding.

Up through the release of Resident Evil 6 Leon usually factored into the series’ narrative in some way; his position as a special agent for the United States generally brought him into conflicts. The show has undergone some drastic change lately, but Resident Evil 8 would be the perfect time to reintroduce Leon Kennedy. Resident Evil 7 was a mostly standalone story, but the conclusion of the match and its DLC saw that story being looped into the overall narrative of this Resident Evil collection. It looks like Resident Evil 8 will be doing this to a much larger extent, as Ethan Winters searches for Chris Redfield and replies. The series has reintroduced Leon with all the Resident Evil 2 remake, supplying even more characterization, also if rumors of the Resident Evil 4 remake should be considered, fans will soon be watching a lot more of him soon.

Resident Evil 7 struck in a bold new way while the remakes re-examined the series’ classic components. Resident Evil 8 could be a way to unite those two individual ideologies and bring everything full circle. The series was hinting at the return of this iconic villain Albert Wesker, and a massive new threat like that would urge the reappearance of Leon, Jill, and every other major protagonist.

Another interesting note is that the subtitle for Resident Evil 8, Village. The game’s setting is a mystical small European hamlet, which occupies a striking resemblance to the main setting of Resident Evil 4, the only other match in the series to focus on a single small village. The similarities between both games are evident, and it’s easy to envision that the new game has taken inspiration from Resident Evil 4 in some manner.

The enemies in Resident Evil 4 were warped and mutated by the Plagas parasite, along with the enemies of Resident Evil 8 could be affected by something quite similar. Traditionally it’s always been some sort of virus or parasite that is mutated the horrific enemies in Resident Evil, and that is even true of the Baker family in Resident Evil 7.

Resident Evil Village might be the perfect chance to bring everything together and answer some serious questions like what Blue Umbrella is around and how is Ethan Winters tied to the sequence. Resident Evil 7 was laser-focused about the Bakers and Ethan, but there’s clearly more happening in the world at large. Resident Evil 8 is the best opportunity to tie everything together and place Leon back in the series in the process.